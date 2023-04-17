Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery

The presence of nurses in the OR caused him to feel ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ before the penis surgery

A Kelowna man is suing after surgery, to correct a mountain biking injury that resulted in a “deformed penis.”

The man, who will be referred to as John Doe, to protect his privacy, filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of British Columbia on April 11, against the Kelowna General Hospital and a surgeon, who will be referred to as ‘the doctor’.

In the spring of 2020, Doe was mountain biking when he tore a ligament in his penis, causing it to bend slightly to the right.

He alleges that despite the curve, he was able to maintain an erection and engage in sex without pain.

Doe then sought surgery to repair the curve. He alleges that the doctor told him that he would perform a “suspensory ligament attachment surgery,” to correct the right lean.

Doe said that he was told that the doctor had only ever performed the surgery once before, on a cadaver.

Days before the surgery, Doe went to the hospital where he spoke with a nurse.

He alleges that the nurse told him that he was scheduled for a “division operation,” to which Doe responded that he was not supposed to get that kind of surgery.

The nurse told Doe that he should get in contact with the doctor to discuss the surgery.

Doe alleges that he called the doctor’s office but was never called back.

On the day of the surgery, April 27, 2021, Doe alleges that he asked to speak with the doctor before the operation.

Then, the lawsuit states that he was “wheeled into the surgery room and there were many nurses in the room which he had not been warned of.” The presence of the nurses in the operating room caused Doe to feel “extremely embarrassed and ashamed.”

Next, Doe said that he was “strapped down in preparation for the operation.”

Then, the doctor walked into the room and Doe alleges that he told the doctor that he was doing the wrong procedure. The lawsuit says that Doe told the doctor that he did not consent to the operation being conducted.

“The plaintiff started to cry and the next thing he knew he was waking up in the recovery room with his penis bandaged up,” reads the lawsuit.

Doe alleges that he was in shock and upset when he discovered that the doctor had done the division surgery, not the ligament reattachment.

Doe is suing for damages as a result of his “deformed” penis. He has since undergone additional surgery to repair the “damage that was caused to his penis.”

Doe alleges that he continues to suffer from pain, and emotional distress and can no longer hold an erection or engage in intercourse.

The lawsuit names both the hospital and the doctor for general damages, special damages and past and future costs of healthcare.

The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) is a defence organization that works to advise and assist Canadian doctors with medical-legal matters. The association also compensates patients who have been harmed by negligent medical care on behalf of doctors.

Noella LeBlanc, with the CMPA, said that they cannot comment on individual doctors or cases and we are unable to provide an interview at this time.

“As a mutual defence organization, we support members to ensure they receive fairness and due process and, when required, provide them with an ethical defence. In the case of a civil suit, if experts conclude the standard of care was not met, and this failure harmed the patient, we compensate the patient or their family quickly and appropriately.”

READ MORE: Man charged with murder of UBCO security guard in Kelowna court

READ MORE: 2 arrested in stolen truck after near head-on crash with Kelowna RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHospitalslawsuitMountain biking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Indigenous-owned All Nations Cannabis steps onto world stage with first overseas export
Next story
CBC ‘pausing’ its use of Twitter after ‘government-funded media’ label applied

Just Posted

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace