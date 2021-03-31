(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Kelowna International Airport will be hosting COVID-19 rapid testing for LNG project workers before they head to Kitimat.

“Ensuring we keep our community connected to vital destinations in B.C. such as Terrace and Kitimat by offering COVID-19 testing will be key to supporting the recovery of air travel in the region to help drive our economy,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

The screening program will use rapid antigen detection testing, designed to detect specific proteins on the surface of the COVID-19 virus through lab-confirmed results within 15 to 20 minutes.

A temporary modular clinic and laboratory space have been set up at the airport’s long-term parking lot, which is currently not being used. After being screened, results will be sent by email or text to the workers with further check-in instructions.

If a worker tests positive, they will be referred to Interior Health for more testing.

Workers who go through the screening process are still subject to travel measures, such as a temperature check and health screening questions.

In a statement, YLW said similar testing programs are already being piloted in airports in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Alberta.

Currently, the project is only available for LNG Canada employees.

