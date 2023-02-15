Keeping the streets clear

The winter season has brought us snow, rain, ice and all even at the same time. The District of Houston’s maintenance crew has done a great job at clearing the sidewalks and snow removal throughout the town. On Feb. 7 Houston experienced a fast and furious dump of snow but shortly after it stopped the road crews were out clearing roads and sidewalks. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
