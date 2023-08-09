Keeping Houston beautiful

These three have been working hard keeping Houston looking good. The three are summer students for the District of Houston. (L-R) Mason is 22 years old and graduated from UNBC with a Bachelor of Commerce. He plans on moving to Australia in the fall to work with his uncle. Jonas is 21 years old and attended Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford. He will be continuing employment with the District of Houston in the fall. Kade is 19 years old and is in his second year at Trinity Western University in Langley. He is studying to be a teacher and has plans of coming back to Houston employed as a teacher. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
