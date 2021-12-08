Kathy Bedard takes seat on Granisle council

The Village of Granisle’s newest councillor is looking forward to the next year of opportunities and challenges.

Kathy Bedard, elected in a November by-election to fill the vacant seat when Tom Liversidge passed away earlier this year, was sworn in Dec. 1 by Lorna Eftodie, the village’s deputy corporate officer and finance clerk.

She’ll serve out Liversidge’s term which ends, as with the terms of the other council members and mayor, next fall when general elections are to be held.

Village of Granisle mayor Linda McGuire welcomed Bedard, noting her past municipal experience in Prince Rupert as well as looking forward to her contributions.

“It was very informal,” said Bedard of the occasion. “Then it was down to business.”

Bedard said she was going to appreciate the open nature of discussion around the council table.

“It’s a very open council. People can speak their mind,” she said.

Bedard said she’ll be concentrating on more communication with village residents.

“Already the quarterly letter [to residents] is to come out monthly,” she said.

And her focus will also be on attracting and keeping new businesses and attracting and keeping more residents.