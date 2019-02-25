(Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

  • Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who sent a young teen cash, pizza and clothing in exchange for a nude photo pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to using telecommunications to arrange a sexual offence against a child.

Court heard 36-year-old Justin Harvey McGowan met a 13-year-old girl last September through the online app Whisper, which allows users to post anonymously.

The two never met face-to-face, but the girl sent McGowan a nude photo. In exchange, he sent her $100, a hoodie, pizza and a brownie.

Police were made aware of the situation and McGowan was arrested and charged.

McGowan apologized in court on Friday.

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated,” he said, noting he was intoxicated at the time.

READ MORE: Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

READ MORE: Advocates warn parents about Snapchat map dangers

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo is seeking a jail term of 12 to 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a six-month prison sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for a decision.

McGowan is not in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Just Posted

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Cullen remains uncertain about political future

Says he’ll make decision in early March

Terrace resident’s bill banning single-use plastics introduced in Ottawa

MP Nathan Cullen’s presented Ben Korving’s private member’s bill Wednesday

WestJet bails on Terrace-Calgary connection

Cites low passenger numbers

New SD54 superintendent named

Assistant superintendent Michael McDiarmid promoted to fill vacancy of outgoing Chris van der Mark.

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

No sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse

Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring: The Weather Network

B.C. could be the first part of the country to really taste that spring weather

Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

Singh is hoping a victory tonight will give him much-needed visibility in the Commons

Wanted: Reports of dead bats and of bats flying during winter

Skeena Bat Projects asks public for help to monitor for bat disease

Most Read