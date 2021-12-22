money

Kal tire coupon winner in Houston

Timber Cloarec (L) won a $2000 coupon towards tires. Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club President Greg Yeoman is seen here presenting him with the winnings. The coupon is a result of joint efforts between Kal Tire and the ski club. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Church won’t be returning to in-person services
Next story
Trudeau to give COVID-19 update as provinces reinstate public health measures

Just Posted

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

santa
Santa sighting in Houston

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)
Houston school trustees named to top board positions

covid
School absentee rate settles down