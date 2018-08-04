Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

The Prime Minister greets forest industry families during a special visit to the Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan Aug. 4. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thrilled a largely supportive crowd at the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan on Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.

Some protesters greeted his motorcade as Trudeau pulled up with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, but inside the protest was drowned out by applause from the excited crowd that had congregated to meet the prime minister.

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you,” Trudeau said to the crowd. “Obviously the B.C. forest industry is a really important one, it leads to great jobs for all your families, and communities right across the Island and B.C.

“I know you’ve faced some challenging times in the past and there’s ongoing challenging times with out neighbours to the south, but I also want you to know that we have your back. We will continue to support workers in the forestry industry, we will continue to support workers right across this country. We have your back and I’m really excited to be here today.”

First Trudeau greeted some forestry workers and their families, then recieved a short tour of the centre from longtime volunteer Roland Brown.

Trudeau shook hands and spoke with many of those who had gathered to get a glimpse of the prime minister, stopping to take numerous photos with members of the crowd.

He then took a few moments and answered a number of questions from reporters about immigration, the Trans Mountain Pipeline, national security and North Korea and supply management and NAFTA talks.

“There are people out there who still think there is a choice to be made between what’s good for the environment and good for the economy. I don’t,” Trudeau said while defending his government’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“The only way to build a strong economy moving forward is to protect the environment, and ensuring that we are protecting the environment for future generations is deep priority of mine.”

The national plan to fight climate change is all about that, he said, as is the oceans protection plan.

“It also includes getting our resources to markets other than the United States,” he said of building a strong economy. “Most Canadians know…that we need sustainable jobs into the future, we need to move towards a lower carbon economy, but we can’t get there quite yet, we can’t get there tomorrow.”

On supply management and NAFTA, Trudeau said it’s clear that the U.S. is targeting the sector, demanding elimination.

“I can tell you here today, as I have been saying for months if not years, we will protect supply management,” Trudeau said. “It’s a system that works for our farmers, it’s a system that works for our consumers.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Forest Discovery Centre super volunteer Roland Brown stroll along the pathway through the forest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Prime Minister Trudeau takes a few minutes during his Forest Discovery Centre visit in Duncan to talk to North Cowichan Councillors Tom Walker and Maeve Maguire while Centre manager Chris Gale looks on. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s a special moment when you get to shake hands with a Prime Minister. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The PM takes time out to talk with some boys during his Duncan visit. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)