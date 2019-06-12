Just move this over a tad…

Softball is in full swing in Houston. This little under six softball player just wanted to move this base over a tad bit while his team mate stood steadily on it. (Angelqiue Houlihan photos)
$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts
Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests
Red Cross has $10 million to dispense
RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO
The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over
Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign
B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke
Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff
Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident
Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers
Workers and production will be shut down by August
Police say no one has come forward with more information
Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop
A Russian distributor also censored scenes from ‘Rocketman’ that featured gay sex and drug use
Experts say nine times as many wild fish were reported inside open-net pen farms in 2017 compared to 2011
Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26
B.C., Alberta revenue sharing embraced by small, rural, poor first nations
Every degree Celsius that the world’s oceans warm, the total mass of sea animals is projected to drop by 5 per cent
