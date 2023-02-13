Judgement coming for Kamloops man who sold house for $1 to allegedly hide assets

Kristopher Tiechrieb was ordered to pay nearly $7 million for aggravated assault

Jessie Simpson from Kamloops requires 24 hour care after suffering life-altering injuries after an attack in 2016. (Sue Simpson/Facebook)

Judgement day is around the corner.

Sue Simpson in Savona has been fighting for justice for her son Jessie ever since he was attacked with a metal baseball bat and left with life-altering injuries in June 2016.

Simpson is asking for prayers as she heads to court in Kamloops on Feb. 16 to learn the verdict in a civil suit against Jessie’s attacker Kristopher Teichrieb.

The attacker had been ordered by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley to pay Jessie $6.9 million and serve seven years for aggravated assault.

Teichrieb was released in April 2021, and whether he can pay the nearly $7 million remains to be seen.

However, the civil suit is in regards to Teichrieb having sold his house for just $1 in 2017 to his parents, only six months after the assault and despite the home being valued at $587,000.

Simpson filed the civil suit accusing Teichrieb of hiding assets after the attack in anticipation of a lawsuit.

Simpson says she was last in court on Feb. 9 when the judge informed her he would have a verdict in a week’s time.

In the meantime, Simpson has resorted to GoFundMe to help with travel to and from Jessie’s care home, modifications to her home so Jessie can come home on weekends, and other necessities for Jessie’s care.

Simpson also hosts fundraisers through the Facebook page Justice for Jessie.

