Judge to count ballots after Village of Granisle council tie vote

Two candidates received 64 votes each for fourth spot on council

A judge is being asked to recount the ballots cast in what turned out to be a tie for the fourth and last Village of Granisle council seat.

The recount comes after there was a procedural error on the part of Granisle elections officials after polls closed Oct. 15.

A first count resulted in incumbent Kathy Bedard and first time hopeful Heather Dedio each receiving 64 votes.

Another count was held and the same result was recorded.

Officials then drew names by lot and Dedio’s name was chosen and declared the winner.

But under provincial voting regulations for local government elections, a provincial court judge must count votes when there is a tie.

“We completed this in-house which was incorrect. This is to be done by a judge and determined through the court as stated by Local Government Act,” said Lorna Eftodie, the elections officer named by the Village of Granisle to supervise voting.

“We have now initiated an application for a judicial recount.”

Such a count must be held within 13 days of the general voting day.

And if a tie remains after a judicial recount, the Local Government Act stipulates that a winner will be determined by a draw.

But a local government can pass a bylaw to avoid a draw and have another election to declare a winner.

And that’s what the Village of Granisle council did in 2018 when Bylaw No. 495 was passed stating … “In the event of a tie vote after a judicial recount, the tie vote will be resolved by conducting a runoff election ….”

While the determination of who will be the fourth Village of Granisle councillor, voting was clearer for the first three seats.

Incumbents Karen Barber, Marilyn Berglund and Calvin Thompson were returned to office.

There was no election for mayor as current mayor Linda McGuire was the only person to file nomination papers.