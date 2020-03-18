John Rustad visits Houston

John Rustad was in Houston March 12. Although Rustad canceled all his other meeting in his riding, he went ahead with the Houston meeting as there was not enough time to give notice for a cancellation. Main topics of discussion were the recent blockades in the area, the Babine Lake land transfer, COVID-19 and agriculture in the area. He also met with the RCMP and the District of Houston. More info to come in next week’s issue of the Houston Today. (Angelique Houlihan photo)



