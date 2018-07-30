Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

The search continued on Sunday night for a 30-year-old man, missing after he was involved in a jet ski collision on the South Thompson River in Valleyview. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the RCMP Dive Team is currently on scene searching for the missing pilot of a jet ski after two watercraft collided Sunday afternoon.

“Starting immediately, the RCMP is asking all boat traffic to refrain from being on the South Thompson River from the Lafarge bridge to the Valleyview boat launch. There is the potential for any watercraft to compromise the diver’s lines attached to their boat,” says Shelkie.

“Another news release will be sent when the diver’s have completed their search.”

More to come.

—-

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

– Kamloops This Week

The search continues in the waters of the South Thompson River in east Kamloops for the pilot of a jet ski after two of the watercraft collided Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops Mounties and Kamloops firefighters were called to the Thompson Drive boat launch in Valleyview at about 6:30 p.m. to help look for the missing jet ski driver, a 30-year-old man.

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said the driver of the other watercraft involved in the collision, along with witnesses to the accident, are being interviewed by police.

“Preliminary reports suggest that both operators were travelling towards each other on the river and both operators turned the same way in an attempt to avoid each other, causing them to collide, with one watercraft going over the other,” Van Laer said.

Members of Kamloops Search And Rescue were also called to help in the search,

Van Laer said more resources are expected to be deployed at first light on Monday morning.

In May, two jet skis collided in the same area on the river, with both drivers making it to shore.

