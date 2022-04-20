It’s time for the annual clean up

Chamber of commerce is hosting Pitch In once again

It’s the longest-running annual project of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce and this year takes place April 25 to April 29.

It’s called Pitch In, the campaign to clean up the community following a winter when debris and other material can accumulate.

Pitch In is the official name given to community clean up projects taking place from coast to coast each spring but the concept in Houston dates back to 1961, the year the chamber was formed.

The five days alloted to Pitch In this year is so that as many people, businesses and groups as possible can participate, explained Houston and District Chamber of Commerce manager Maureen Czirfusz.

“We have discovered that it works better for our community to have Pitch In for a whole week to accommodate everyone’s busy schedule,” she said.

Once registered, people and groups will be assigned an area and receive a Pitch-In information package that can be picked up at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce.

Participants will receive colourful, hefty bags in which the debris will be collected.

The national Pitch In organization has issued a number of safety tips, aimed at preventing injuries and accidents as well as protecting against the pandemic.

If sick, people should stay at home and if participating, Pitch In advises people to maintain social distancing, to wear a mask and to use gloves and implements while picking up litter or material.

Generally, adults should keep an eye on children and watch for hazards.

Broken glass and needles should be avoided and people should not lift heavy items by themselves.

If in busy areas, people should wear colourful clothing so that they are visible and, when finished, 20 seconds of hand washing is recommended.

More on safety can be found at https://pitch-in.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Safety-Tips-2022.jpg.

To register, call the chamber office at 250-845-7640 or email info@houstonchamber.ca or visit the office in person at 3289 Highway 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The office is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.