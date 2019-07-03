Irrigation Lake site spiffed up

A new outhouse has now been constructed at Irrigation Lake. (District of Houston photo)

The District of Houston has spent just over $17,000 to bring recreational facilities and amenities at Irrigation Lake up to standard —just in time for summer leisure activities.

“Two buildings – an outhouse and a change room – were in a state of severe disrepair and were unsafe for public use,” reports District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“As well, damage done to a preexisting metal barrier into the park by a motor vehicle required repairs.”

In addition to carrying out repairs, Public Works staffers also carried out a facelift.

“All in, $12,000 in parks capital funding was used to purchase and install the new washroom, and $5,100 in operating costs (labour, equipment, materials) to replace sand, topsoil, picnic table boards, and the steel barrier with natural boulders,” said Pinchbeck.

Irrigation Lake is located 14km west of Houston.

It’s one of 13 outdoor recreation areas maintained by the District.

Badly-needed improvements and repairs have made Irrigation Lake a more pleasant place to visit. (District of Houston photo)