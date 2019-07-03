A new outhouse has now been constructed at Irrigation Lake. (District of Houston photo)

Irrigation Lake site spiffed up

Work includes a new outhouse

The District of Houston has spent just over $17,000 to bring recreational facilities and amenities at Irrigation Lake up to standard —just in time for summer leisure activities.

“Two buildings – an outhouse and a change room – were in a state of severe disrepair and were unsafe for public use,” reports District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“As well, damage done to a preexisting metal barrier into the park by a motor vehicle required repairs.”

In addition to carrying out repairs, Public Works staffers also carried out a facelift.

“All in, $12,000 in parks capital funding was used to purchase and install the new washroom, and $5,100 in operating costs (labour, equipment, materials) to replace sand, topsoil, picnic table boards, and the steel barrier with natural boulders,” said Pinchbeck.

Irrigation Lake is located 14km west of Houston.

It’s one of 13 outdoor recreation areas maintained by the District.

 

Badly-needed improvements and repairs have made Irrigation Lake a more pleasant place to visit. (District of Houston photo)

Old outhouse at Irrigation Lake was in badly need of a replacement. (District of Houston photo)

Previous story
Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Just Posted

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first term

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Recycling depot plan shelved for this year

Fire at Smithers facility disrupted region-wide recycling

Irrigation Lake site spiffed up

Work includes a new outhouse

Northwest Fire Centre aware of drought conditions

The BC Wildfire Service is keeping a close eye on the relatively… Continue reading

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Most Read