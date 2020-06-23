A man pauses to look at photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran, during a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver on January 19, 2020. The federal government says Iran’s foreign minister has committed to sending the flight recorders from the civilian airliner it shot down in January to be analyzed in France without delay. The commitment by Iranian Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif reportedly came during a conversation with Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne earlier today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iran commits to handing over PS752 black boxes, start compensation talks: Ottawa

There were 176 people killed — including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents

Iran has promised to hand over the flight recorders from the civilian airliner it shot down in January “without further delay” and begin compensation talks with the families of those killed in the incident, the federal government said Monday.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the promise during a telephone call with Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, according to a summary of the conversation provided by Global Affairs Canada.

The readout said Champagne underscored the need for a transparent investigation of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

There were 176 people killed — including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents — when the Iranian military shot down the plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8.

“Minister Zarif committed to Iran sending the flight recorders to France for analysis without further delay,” reads the summary. “Iran will detail its progress on this issue at the International Civil Aviation Organization this week.

“He also agreed to enter into negotiations for reparations, and to provide an update to Canada and the other grieving nations at the next meeting of the International Co-ordination and Response Group.”

Iran has been repeatedly accused of refusing to co-operate with efforts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and hold those responsible to account, including by initially refusing to hand over the plane’s black boxes.

The Islamic Republic’s representative to the Montreal-based ICAO promised in March that the flight recorders would be handed over to Ukraine within two weeks, but the country missed that deadline. Iran later blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for not delivering on that promise.

Iran’s representative, Farhad Parvaresh, then told The Canadian Press earlier this month that Iran would bypass Ukraine and send the flight recorders directly to France as soon as all the parties that want to be there when they are downloaded can travel.

Several victims’ families put pressure on the federal government last week as they launched the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, saying they wanted to know what Ottawa was doing to pressure Iran to co-operate with investigators.

They said they planned to question Champagne during an upcoming meeting about the government’s plan to hold Iran to account and called for the International Court of Justice to step in if Iran does not send the flight data recorders to France.

Iran initially denied responsibility before admitting its role in the aircraft’s destruction.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Barring public from open council meetings exceeded authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

Open fire ban lifted throughout the Northwest Fire Centre

BCWS urges public to be cautious and responsible

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Houston Secondary School graduation

The ceremony was a two-part affair — with a grad class of… Continue reading

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to petition calling for overdose deaths to be announced

Barring public from open council meetings exceeded authority: B.C. Ombudsperson

A government order allowing municipal councils to bar the public from attending… Continue reading

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Most Read