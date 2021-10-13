Interim finance director hired

An interim finance director has been hired while the District searches for a permanent person to replace Greg LeBlanc who recently left.

Kathleen Day is in Houston for three months, and brings more than 25 years of finance director experience, says Martin Taylor, the interim chief administrative officer.

“I’m very pleased that she could join us and deal with the day to day issues,” said Taylor.

While in Houston, Day will also develop the District’s 2022 budget for council’s approval and prepare its year end report, he added.

Day’s interim position was made formal by a council resolution at its Oct. 5 meeting.

Her roles with the District include acting as its financial officer, tax collector and treasurer and se will also be the District’s business licence inspector.

Day also has cheque signing authority on behalf of the District. Also having signing authority is mayor Shane Brienen, councillors Tom Euverman and Lisa Makuk and corporate services director Holly Brown.

Interim operations manager named

Also in an acting role is public works employee Roland Ofner.

He’s now the interim operations manager pending the hiring of a permanent person to replace Chris Lawrence who left for a position with the Town of Smithers.

“He is in this position until I or the next chief administrative officer make it permanent,” said interim chief administrative officer Martin Taylor.

“We are pleased to see Roland take on the challenge of a management position and we’re here to provide any assistance to ensure his success,” he added.

The naming of Ofner and the hiring of Day now make for three people in interim positions with the District.

The third is Taylor himself who is filling in while a search for a permanent chief administrative officer takes place to replace Gerald Pinchbeck who left in the summer for a similar position with the District of Vanderhoof.