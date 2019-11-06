Interim approving officer approved

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck has been named the interim approving officer for rezoning applications, development permit applications, various permit applications and sign permit applications.

The move followed the death last month of Paul Gordon, the District’s Director of Engineering and Operations, who had also been the approving officer.

“This decision can be revisited once a suitable candidate has been selected to fill the Director’s role,” Pinchbeck wrote in a note to council.

Sidewalk inspections tightened

The District has refined its sidewalk inspection protocol to better find problems and make repairs.

“It has been recommended by our insurance provider …. that municipalities have a policy in place in respect to sidewalk inspection and maintenance, in order to reduce the District’s liability and increase public safety,” noted District staffer Holly Brown in a memo to council.

“Claims against local governments in many cases can be mitigated through the use of the ‘policy defence’ which protects against several types of claims including negligence in the maintenance of sidewalks and for damages resulting from such negligence,” she wrote.

“This defence can be relied on if the District establishes a reasonable and rational policy, and, at a minimum, follows said policy.”

The refined inspection policy calls for sidewalks in the downtown core, commercial areas, schools and parks be inspected once a year and for sidewalks in residential and industrial areas to be inspected once every three years.

As well, “any defected sidewalks reported to the Director of Engineering and Operations by staff or members of the public will be inspected within 48 business hours of receiving the report to determine the necessary repairs in accordance with this policy,” it states.

Any height differential on a sidewalk of less than half an inch does not require a repair, a differential of half an inch to one inch is to be marked for re-inspection in one year’s time and any differential great than one inch is to be marked immediately as a repair hazard within 48 business hours.

Documentation is to include any work performed, the date repairs were made and, if possible, before and after photographs.

Previous story
Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Just Posted

Houston residents told to boil water

Notice comes after routine testing of municipal reservoir

Dash cam footage sought as missing person search continues

Police also think Laureen Fabian may have left area

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along… Continue reading

RDBN launches study on outdoor recreation

Outdoor recreation is one of the top highlights of the Burns Lake… Continue reading

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Most Read