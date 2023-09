On Sept. 18 Houston’s emergency responders held an event at the Houston RCMP parking lot. There were booths set up with information for each different response team. The event took place from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. During this event the Cops for Cancer also stopped by as a BBQ was held to help raise funds for the Cops for Cancer with hamburgers, hotdogs and refreshments. Local residents stopped by throughout the day. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)