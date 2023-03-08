Houston Community Services partnered with Houston Link To Learning to offer a three part workshop on the rights of a tenant living in a rental property. The first workshop was on Feb.28 at the Senior's Centre and focused on understanding a rental agreement and steps the renter should take on their own to secure that the damage deposit is returned at the end of their tenancy. The next two information sessions will be on Mar 7 and Mar 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Senior's Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Information sessions

Houston Community Services partnered with Houston Link To Learning to offer a three part workshop on the rights of a tenant living in a rental property. The first workshop was on Feb. 28 at the Houston Senior’s Centre and focused on understanding a rental agreement and steps the renter should take on their own to make sure the damage deposit is returned at the end of their tenancy. The next two information sessions will be on March 7 and March 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Houston Senior’s Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen

