Inflation drives up cost of projected Bymac Park improvements

District of Houston would dip into reserves if work went ahead

Inflation is driving up the cost of improvements council wants to make at Bymac Park (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Inflationary costs are pushing up the projected budget for a remake and expansion of Bymac Park, including adding 12 serviced lots for recreational vehicles.

And council has decided to add $330,000 from District reserves to compensate and help close the gap from a first estimated cost of $900,000 to the new estimate of $1.23 million.

The decision to aprove of the additional monies comes just in time so the District can meet the deadline for the second of two grants needed to help finance a portion of the budget.

The costs based on new estimates provided by the District’s project consultant have not yet been tested by the District in seeking bids for the work it wants to do but should the grant applications be successful, the District says work could begin in 2023.

The council has already applied for one grant of $250,000 from a federal government program and has now applied for a second grant of $300,000 from the Prince George-based Northern Development Initiative Trust.

That combined grant total of $550,000 would be merged with $215,000 from the profits of logging the firebreak plus the new total to be taken from reserves of $465,000 to make up the projected $1.23 million budget.

The District’s longterm vision for Bymac Park calls for it to remain a focal point for local use but by modernizing and expanding, the location would draw increased traffic from tourists, adding to its local economic impact.

“Approving the additional expense will allow the District to complete the campground which is expected to increase revenues from the site and provide economic benefits to the community with increased visitor attraction and retention in the area,” a staff memo to council indicated.

A first priority has been to improve the boat launch area to alleviate what had been a regular silting up.

Should the District be successful in its first grant application, the one to the federal government program, the access road and parking would be improved, power would be run to the location, trails improved, picnic tables added, a playground built, signage improved and landscaping added.

That’s projected to cost in the range of $382,000, a figure that does include a contingency amount.

But the greatest cost — $708,000 — rests with the prospect of adding 12 serviced recreational vehicle camping sites because of the requirement for water, sanitation in the form of a septic system and supplying power.

The serviced lot package would include a washroom building of two showers, four toilets and two urinals and cost an estimated $123,750.

Council approved of the additional cost at its Oct. 18 meeting, the last official regular meeting of the old council.