Industry day in Houston

Twain Sullivan Elementary hosted its second Community Industry Day on May 5. Teacher Tanya Margerm said, “The trades have been a backbone to our small town both economically as well as creating a tight knit family atmosphere.” Just as was the case last year, students from Houston Secondary will also attend. Students had a chance to explore each piece of equipment brought to the school and to speak with representatives from companies and other agencies who provide a wide variety of services to the community. More pictures on page 11. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)