Local fire fighter Rebekah showed Russell and Ian how heavy her fire fighting gear was.

Industry day in Houston

Twain Sullivan Elementary hosted its second Community Industry Day on May 5. Teacher Tanya Margerm said, “The trades have been a backbone to our small town both economically as well as creating a tight knit family atmosphere.” Just as was the case last year, students from Houston Secondary will also attend. Students had a chance to explore each piece of equipment brought to the school and to speak with representatives from companies and other agencies who provide a wide variety of services to the community. More pictures on page 11. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

Houston Ambulance was on site to teach kids C.P.R. and field questions.( Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Blane Stanyer joined in the day with his dirt bikes and side by side.

Grade 6 Shalyn, Brooke, Therin, Payton and Scarlete were gushing over the baby goats and cows brought out by Blast Angus Farms. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Marcus, Mylee, Linken and James received some great swag from the Peterbilt booth. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston

Paul Batley and fifth grade teacher Lloyd Curley were working the grill and serving up burgers and a bottle of water for $5 (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston RCMP were letting the students explore the police car, including the sirens and what hand cuffs feel like. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

Participants in the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal public hearing in the case of Woodgate et al. v. RCMP enter Ts’Il Kaz Koh Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Monday, May 1. The landmark hearing continues in Burns Lake until May 12. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)
RCMP faces Canadian Human Right Tribunal in Burns Lake

Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)
Flying club seeks District boost to help with clubhouse repairs

Flood plain mapping along the Skeena River, pictured above, and other northwest rivers will help in assessing the potential for property and infrastructure damage. (File photo)
Northwest river flooding hazards probed by governments

April 29 at 10 a.m. supporters of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls (MMIWG) on the Highway of Tears gathered along Highway 16 for a video that will be edited together with video from communities along the stretch of highway from Prince George to Prince Rupert. Supporters wore a red hand print across their lower face and a red hand held up in solidarity of the awareness. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls

