Indoor market held in Houston at the mall

Many vendors from the Houston Farmers Market are now joining the Indoor Friday Nite Market at the Houston Mall. It was held from 3 – 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Mark your calendars for more upcoming indoor market dates: Nov. 4, Dec. 2 and 16. Many items for sale such as soaps, oils, crystals, creams, Tupperware, marshmallow treats, organic gardens pods, figurines – all kinds of finds ready for stocking stuffers. Anyone interested in being a vendor please reach out to Tarey Walles at the Houston Artisan Cooperative. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)