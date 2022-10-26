Indoor market in Houston

Indoor market held in Houston at the mall

Many vendors from the Houston Farmers Market are now joining the Indoor Friday Nite Market at the Houston Mall. It was held from 3 – 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Mark your calendars for more upcoming indoor market dates: Nov. 4, Dec. 2 and 16. Many items for sale such as soaps, oils, crystals, creams, Tupperware, marshmallow treats, organic gardens pods, figurines – all kinds of finds ready for stocking stuffers. Anyone interested in being a vendor please reach out to Tarey Walles at the Houston Artisan Cooperative. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

Indoor market in Houston

Indoor market in Houston

Indoor market in Houston

Indoor market in Houston

Previous story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Just Posted

Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Kasiks Wilderness Resort on Hwy16. (Staff photo)
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to the northwest

Mayor Shane Brienen
Council to work on increasing voter turnout

Lisa Makuk says goodbye to council. (File photo/Houston Today)
Departing District councillor hints at a return

Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated their 70th anniversary
Peter and Betty celebrate 70th Anniversary