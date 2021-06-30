The Houston Friendship Centre had displays and activities at the centre out in the parking lot. Russell Tiljoe (umbrella) talked about the success of young First Nations in our schools and society. Lots of food, drumming and popcicles and activities for the kids. Herb West and grandson(on the slide) Darson Teegee (4) from Takla first Nation. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Houston

The Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society celebrated the Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston last week with several displays and activities at centre’s parking lot. Russell Tiljoe, under the shade of an umbrella on the bright sunny day, talked about the success of young First Nations in our schools and society. There was a lot of food, Popsicles, drumming and activities for kids. Herb West and grandson Darson Teegee (4) from Takla First Nation were seen enjoying the slide during this event. (Submitted/Houston Today)

 

Horgan defends province's efforts to prevent deaths in heat wave as fatalities spike

