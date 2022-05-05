Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed outside B.C. BMO reach settlement with bank

An apology ceremony will be held in Maxwell Johnson’s home community of Bella Bella

Maxwell Johnson and members of the Heiltsuk Nation gathered outside the BMO on Burrard Street in Vancouver May 5 to announce a settlement has been reached after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed outside the branch two years ago. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media) Maxwell Johnson and members of the Heiltsuk Nation gathered outside the BMO on Burrard Street in Vancouver May 5 to announce a settlement has been reached after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed outside the branch two years ago. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Maxwell Johnson and his 14-year-old granddaughter who were handcuffed outside a BMO branch in Vancouver have reached a settlement in their human rights complaint against the bank.

On Thursday (May 5), Johnson made the announcement outside the BMO branch on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.

The terms of the settlement include monetary payment, a private apology ceremony to be held in Bella Bella, the display of traditional territory plaques at BMO branches and the display of a piece of art created by Johnson — copies of which will be displayed at BMO branches in Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince Rupert and Victoria where other Heiltsuk First Nation members bank.

BMO has also committed to updating internal policies and procedures.

“The Heiltsuk Nation could not be prouder off Max and his granddaughter for pursuing justice and making real, significant change in the fight against systemic racism,” said Marilyn Street, elected Chief of the Heiltsuk First Nation.

Despite the settlement, Johnson decided to close his account with BMO.

More to come…

Outside BMO on Burrard Street this morning where Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed and arrested in 2019 when trying to open a bank account. They are set to announce the settlement of their human rights complaint against the bank. @BlackPressMedia — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) May 5, 2022

