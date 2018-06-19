Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Just over half of B.C.’s top 10 fastest improving schools were located outside the Lower Mainland, Fraser Institute rankings released Tuesday found.

The think tank ranks all the public and independent schools in the province each year, based on annual province-wide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

This year, the Fraser Institute found that the fastest improving school was GW Graham Secondary School, a public school in Chilliwack.

GW Graham was followed by Mount Elizabeth in Kitimat, Princeton Secondary School, Charles Hays Secondary School in Prince Rupert, J Lloyd Crowe in Trail, Caledonia in Terrace, Seaquam in Delta, South Kamloops Secondary School, Johnston Heights in Surrey and Stratford Hall in Vancouver.

The top rated school in the province remained York House, an independent school in Vancouver.

York House was followed by Crofton House in Vancouver, Little Flower in Vancouver, Southridge in South Surrey, with St. George’s in Vancouver rounding out the top five. According to Fraser Institute rankings, the top 10 schools in the province were all independent schools.

Despite past criticism that their rankings favour independent schools, he Fraser Institute said in a release that of the top 50 schools, 23 are public and 27 are independent.

“All too often, we hear excuses that public schools can’t compete with independent schools because of the communities and students that they serve, but that’s just not true—every school can improve and strive to rank higher than the year before,” said Peter Cowley, director of school performance studies.

However, the think tank’s highest rated public school was Seaquam Secondary in Delta, which came in twentieth.

The B.C. Teachers Federation has has been highly critical of the Fraser Institute rankings for years and 2018 was no exception.

In a series of Twitter posts, the union called the rankings “useless clickbait” and urged the province to better protect student data from “misuse.”

Enough with the useless Fraser Institute rankings. Our #bced students and their hard work deserve better than clickbait. Have a question about a school? Talk to the staff that work there and the school’s community of parents. They know more than any standardized test. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/RvnQBth18k — BCTF (@bctf) June 19, 2018

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.