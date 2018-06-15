Hallmark Film - Maggie’s Christmas Miracle - Filming in Downtown Langley. (Black Press Media files)

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

In wake of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements spreading globally from Hollywood, the province is funding work-culture training in B.C.’s own creative sector.

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding Friday, while at the Women on Top conference in Vancouver.

The funds, administered by Creative BC, will be available in $15,000 grants for eligible organizations to host training and workshops for those at the board and leadership levels of film commissions and association.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

#METOO AT WORK: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

“The #MeToo movement has elevated awareness that abuse, discrimination and harassment are serious problems globally,” Beare said in a news release Friday.

Sexual-harassment allegations in Hollywood reached B.C. in November, when Andrew Kreisber, a producer on CW shows filmed in Vancouver, was suspended by Warner Bros. TV after reports of 15 women and four men coming forward.

Kreisberg was the producer on shows including Arrows and The Flash.

Vancouver actor Michael Coleman denied any wrongdoing in March after allegations that he sexually harassed students in his acting classes surfaced. The allegation dated back to 2009, before Coleman co-founded SchoolCreative Institute in Vancouver, which he has since cut ties with.

The ministry is also working with agencies to create policies and strategies aimed at promoting respectful workplaces, the province said.

WATCH: ‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

As part of the initiative, Creative BC and the B.C. Arts Council are changing contract requirements for grant applicants, so organizations must now commit to ensuring their workplaces are free from bullying and harassment to qualify for funding.

Knowledge Network has also published a new Respectful Workplace Statement of Expectation for its producers.

