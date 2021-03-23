(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

The price of a recreational property in B.C. is forecasted to go up by 13 per cent over the next year, according to a report from real estate firm Royal LePage.

In B.C., that would raise the cost of a recreational property from $691,963 to $781,918. The biggest increase was seen the the Kimberly and Cranbrook area, where prices jumped from 33.8 per cent from $527,000 to $705,100.

According to a survey of 190 Royal LePage recreational real estate professionals across Canada, 91 per cent said that their market has less inventory than usual for their respective regions, including 72 per cent that reported significantly less inventory available.

“Life during the pandemic has made cottage country and country living more desirable than ever, in every part of Canada,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage.

“And an increasing number of new owners intend to use these escapes for both weekend play and Monday to Friday work.”

And many of those buyers have been from out of province, with the company saying that 68 per cent of its B.C. professionals saying they’re seeing an increase in interprovincial purchases this year.

That increasing interest, the company said, has led to 52 per cent of recreational properties selling above asking.

READ MORE: Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Just Posted

There's been a break in at the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church. (Facebook photo)
Second Houston church broken into

Police seeking a connection

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Alex and Dagmar Klemp
Happy Houston seniors

Houston seniors, Axel and Dagmar Klemp (L-R) and Henry Brienen were all… Continue reading

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service establishment progresses

Has adopted bylaws for four areas and allocated grant-in-aid monies

Buck Flat Road, Houston
Wildfire risk being reduced in Buck Flats Road area

Logging has now been completed

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Most Read