In-person Houston Link to Learning events return

Another sign that in-person gatherings, cancelled during the pandemic, have returned is the return of the annual Houston Link to Learning community Christmas lunch Dec. 14.

“We are excited to be able to offer a sit down lunch after two years of take-out only,” says Houston Link to Learning manager Marian Ells.

This year, the non-profit social services society is partnering with the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre.

“We will still be delivering Christmas lunch that day to any seniors that cannot or don’t want to attend the in-person event and each senior will also be receiving a goody bag,” Ells added.

A second in-person Houston Link to Learning annual Christmas event returns on Dec. 19.

‘Stories with Santa’, which has traditionally attracted younger children, takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Plaza.

“This will be the first time in two years to have an in-person event,” Ells said.

“There will be crafts, activities, snacks and of course stories. After this event the Plaza will be running a matinee Christmas movie.”

The Pleasant Valley Plaza entertainment facility has become a key part of Houston Link to Learning since the agency purchased it this year with the idea to provide a place for various activities for a variety of age groups and job skill training for people who work there.

One of the first programs to get underway is for seniors who gather every Tuesday morning to bowl, play games and to enjoy snacks.

“It’s been really great for seniors to get out and socialize again after a long break,” said Ells of the program which is financed by a series of grants.

One of Houston Link to Learning’s first tasks after purchasing the Pleasant Valley Plaza was purchasing a new movie projector.

“Replacement parts for the old projector were not really affordable or viable,” said Ells, a circumstance that resulted in receiving donations from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Dungate Community Forest and the broader community to buy a replacement.

“In order to be able to play new release movies we need contracts confirmed with some of the movie companies such as Disney and Universal. Unfortunately these can take a considerable amount of time to finalize and we are still waiting,” Ells added.

In the meantime the Plaza is showing DVDs.