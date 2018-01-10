Illegal light bars on vehicles

According to MOTAI, drivers whose off-road laps are uncovered while on the highway could receive a fine of $109 and be ordered to have their vehicle inspected at a designated inspection facility. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastruction B.C. photo)

A concerned Houston resident said that they have been experiencing issues with vehicle owners in town driving on the highway and in the community with their light bars on.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTAI) of B.C., “We frequently receive reports of motorists and commercial drivers, who are driving on highways with their off-roading lights turned on.”

Light bars are encouraged to be used by those working in the bush or enjoying wilderness recreation, but are supposed to be covered up and turned off while in town and on the highway.

“[Drivers that use the light bars in town get a super illuminated view of what is ahead, but are temporarily blinding others on the road,” said MOTAI.

According to MOTAI, overconfidence of visibility has lead to exceeding speed limits.

“We’ve received reports that some exceed the speed limit, because, ‘they can see so well now.’”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says in the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations Division, section 4.25, “when on the highway a vehicle equipped with off-road lamps or any lighting device that is not permitted by regulation, must use light covers that block all light output.”

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement conduct both visual and detailed mechanical safety inspections at roadside and inspection stations to ensure compliance.

“Commercial vehicles over 8200 kilograms must be inspected either semi-annually or annually, and lighting devices are part of that vehicle inspection,” said MOTAI.

According to MOTAI, drivers whose off-road laps are uncovered while on the highway could receive a fine of $109 and be ordered to have their vehicle inspected at a designated inspection facility.