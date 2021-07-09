Iconic Deadman Falls stands out against scorched backdrop of devastating B.C. wildfire

Deadman Falls after Sparks Lake wildffre on July 9, 2021. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)Deadman Falls after Sparks Lake wildffre on July 9, 2021. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)
Deadman Falls before the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)Deadman Falls before the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)
Skeetchestn cabins at Marshy Lake survive Sparks Lake wildfire on July 8, 2021. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)Skeetchestn cabins at Marshy Lake survive Sparks Lake wildfire on July 8, 2021. (Skeetchestn Natural Resources)

Located just past Vidette Lake in the Thompson Nicola region’s Deadman Valley is a magnificent canyon with a waterfall. But the greenery around the area is one of the latest bits of B.C.’s iconic forestry to be burned by blazing wildfires.

New aerial footage taken by the Skeetchestn Natural Resources and made public Friday (July 9) shows what used to be hundreds of large, green trees replaced with blackened debris after the raging Sparks Lake wildfire moved through the area in recent days.

Deadman Valley is an area well-known to locals in the surrounding region, but not as common knowledge to many British Columbians. The area, as part of one of four reserves on Skeetchestn traditional territory, includes abandoned cabins, an old graveyard and Vidette Lake – known by some as the “Center of the Universe.”

GOLDEN COUNTRY: The Centre of the Universe is in our backyard

ALSO READ: Firefighters monitor 3 fires burning near Young Lake

The Sparks Lake fire is burning an estimated 39,251 hectares in size. It was discovered June 28 just 15 kilometers north of Kamloops Lake.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism
Next story
No COVID-19 vaccination, visits restricted in B.C. senior care homes

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

The fire was raging through 250 ha this morning and is now 120 ha. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Crews still working on the Bulkley Lake fire

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

An Emergency Support Service or ESS, has been set up at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. for the Rose Lake evacuees. The <a href="https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/application/files/2016/2572/1838/20210707-Bulkley_Lake_WIldfire_EO1SOnilPWW_.pdf" target="_blank">evacuation order</a> is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
ESS set up for the Rose Lake evacuees