ice cream field trip

Ice cream treats on a field trip in Houston

Torr Halverson, a student from Silverthorne Elementary School, and his classmates all went on a field trip field enjoy an end of the year ice cream treat at the Moose Hut in Houston on June 22. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Alleged July 4 parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder in ‘calculated attack’
Next story
PODCAST: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Just Posted

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)
Man arrested following ambulance theft from Granisle

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

Babine Road is washed out at 30 KM near Smithers. Detour is available through Granisle. (Wilf Adam and Facebook photo)
Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle

Chau with her family
Celebrating Canada Day in Houston