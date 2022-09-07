Hwy16 culvert being replaced at Rose Lake west of Burns Lake

The size and scope of the multi-million project underway on Hwy16 just west of Rose Lake to replace a culvert is becoming apparent just a few weeks into the project. (Laura Blackwell photo/ Houston Today)

A contractor has now started work on a $15.9 million project to replace an aging culvert running underneath Hwy16 700 metres west of Rose Lake.

The culvert permits Tamen Creek to run underneath the highway but a new one is needed to safeguard the integrity of the road surface and surrounding area by preventing potential washouts and torrents of debris during high water periods.

“Improving hydraulic flow through the culvert protects the upstream and downstream ends of the creek and surrounding environment from flooding and erosion,” indicates a statement from the provincial highways and infrastructure ministry.

“This will improve fish and amphibian habitat in the channel and fish passage through the culvert.”

Prince George-based Enviro-Ex Contracting Ltd. has the construction contract which is valued at $12.122 million of the total $15.9 million project cost. There were two qualifying bids for the project.

Project work includes building a 400-metre long, two-lane detour road right beside Hwy16. A temporary bridge crossing Tamen Creek will also be place.

Completion is expected sometime in the fall of 2023.

This is the second major project along Hwy16 between Burns Lake and Houston in less than two years.

Just this spring work completed at Six Mile Summit between the two communities, featuring a new two-kilometre westbound passing lane, an extension of the eastbound passing lane and upgrades to the entry and exit lanes to the brake check and chain off areas at the summit.

That project cost $15 million.