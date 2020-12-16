Hwy 16 west of Gitsegukla closed by major traffic incident

Reports of a fatality not yet confirmed, New Hazelton RCMP on the scene

Hwy 16 is closed in both directions just west of Kitsequekla due to a collision involving two tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

RCMP in Terrace were not able to confirm reports of a possible fatality, but noted members from the New Hazelton detachment are currently on scene investigating.

“The police and emergency services personnel are currently on scene of a crash involving three commercial vehicles,” said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District spokesperson. “Details are limited right now as to causal factors, but it is reported that the roads are snow covered and slippery. There have been reports of injuries but at this time it is believed that they are not serious. As more details become available, details may change.”

Drive B.C. estimates the highway will not re-open until 8 p.m. tonight. An update is expected at 2 p.m.

More to come.

