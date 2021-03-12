Hwy 16 conditions slick between Smithers and Prince Rupert

An RCMP cruiser skidded into the river just outside Prince Rupert. (Facebook photo)

There have been several incidents and a travel advisory is in effect due to High Avalanche Risk

DriveBC is reporting several incident and slippery conditions for Hwy 16 between Smithers and Prince Rupert.

These include a food transport truck that went off the road coming into Smithers, an unspecified incident that is slowing traffic 7 km west of Witset and an RCMP cruiser that skidded into Taylor Lake just outside of Prince Rupert.

Events also include a travel advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 for the section of highway between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Exstew Gate for 84.9 km (21 km east of Prince Rupert to 30 km west of Terrace).

“Highway is currently open, but may close as soon as 6 p.m. on Friday Mar 12 due to a High Avalanche Hazard,” DriveBC reports.

Travellers are advised to slow down, keep distance between vehicles and drive to conditions.

