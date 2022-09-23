This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, moving north on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fiona, which struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, was up to a Category 4 on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, moving north on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fiona, which struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, was up to a Category 4 on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring ‘severe’ winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada

Potential for flooding in coastal and mainland areas and an “all-time” low pressure across the region

As much as 200 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall on Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend, as hurricane Fiona tracks towards the East Coast.

In addition to significant storm surge, potential for flooding in coastal and mainland areas and an “all-time” low pressure across the region, the potentially “historic” storm is expected to cause widespread power outages due to trees and hydro poles brought down by powerful wind.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said it remains to be seen if Fiona’s wind gusts will set records, but the expectation is that gusts will be stronger in some areas than the 150 km/h winds felt when post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall in 2019.

Fiona is expected to reach Nova Scotia waters by Friday night before passing through the eastern mainland part of the province, Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island on Saturday, and on to Quebec’s Lower North Shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said the forecast was for the worst gusts to hit eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and parts of Prince Edward Island.

Coastal areas of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are expected to experience pounding surf, with waves off Nova Scotia expected to build to more than 10 metres, while wave heights could be more than 12 metres in eastern parts of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

RELATED: Bermuda, Canada prepare for Hurricane Fiona as Puerto Rico struggles

RELATED: Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico

Severe weatherWeather

Previous story
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition
Next story
B.C. seniors have lowest financial support in Canada, says advocate

Just Posted

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II