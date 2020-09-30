Hunting now banned with municipal boundaries

Move follows complaints made about public safety

It’s now illegal to hunt within the District of Houston’s boundaries.

The move on the part of the District of Houston council follows complaints last year from property owners and residents of weapons being discharged on private property within residential areas, hunters trespassing on private property and complaints of threats to public safety.

An amendment, passed last week by the District council, was then made to the District’s 2014 firearms and weapons bylaw which did away with the ability to hunt on properties larger than five acres (two hectares) within District boundaries.

A second amendment to the 2014 bylaw, also passed last week, tightens the definition of what constitutes a weapon.

During a public forum earlier this year to discuss possible amendments to the 2014 bylaw, residents were concerned that “the definition of weapons prohibited less dangerous weapons such as slingshots and air soft guns while hunting with rifles was technically still allowed,” explained District of Houston communications officer Holly Brown in a background paper prepared for council.

“This amendment proposes that Council remove the complex definition of weapon and focus on regulating only firearms, crossbows and longbows,” she added.

That amendment reads “no person shall discharge a firearm, longbow or crossbow within the boundaries of the District of Houston.”

“The policing of these other weapons, such as knives and explosives, would remain under the RCMP for enforcement when necessary,” Brown explained and reduce the strain on the District’s own bylaw enforcement’s service.

Third reading of the amendments to the 2014 bylaw was given by council at a special meeting Sept. 22 and then adopted at another special meeting on Sept. 24.

In considering this course of action, council used social media and an online survey in addition to a February forum to gauge public reaction and take comments.

First and second reading of the amendments followed in May but council deferred third reading until last week so as to ensure people were aware of the amendments and to recognize that COVID-19 social distancing prevented public attendance at council meetings.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Just Posted

The regional district gets a Business Liaison through NDIT

Will help navigate local businesses and non-profits through the rough Covid-times

Work to start on mountain biking trail

Will connect existing trails at Mount Harry Davis

BC Hydro forges ahead with fast chargers for electric vehicles

One for Burns Lake to be in operation this year; next year for Houston

Ministry plans prescribed burn for Houston area for October

Hopes to reduce wildfire risk

New corporal begins duties at RCMP detachment

Corporal Ryan Fillmore transferred in from Stewart

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Permanent fish-passage solutions considered at Big Bar landslide

151,000 salmon detected this year north of site

Most Read