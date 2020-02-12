Huge donation to Houston from Cop Community Spaces

After five years and more than 100 projects Co-op community spaces is continuing to invest in community projects across Western Canada including new funding for A Rocha Canada.

The Co-op Community Space program is providing $61,000 to help build a nature center that will support environmental education in Houston. The center will provide a space where the community can meet for issues affecting the local watershed including land use, water quality and environmental stewardship. Visitors of the center will learn about the natural history of the area including the watershed, salmon and floral and fauna.

“I’m so excited about having a natural center in Houston,” said Cindy Verbeek, NBC project coordinator of A Rocha Canada. “It’s a real dream come true the nature center will provide a hug for natural education and conservation research as well as a place for community gatherings and tourism. The potential for learning about nature as a means of appreciating and better caring for our place, mental health and healing, bringing the community gathering, encouraging tourists to stop in our little town, the intersection of art music and nature of spiritual reflection is thrilling. This funding from the Co-op community spaces is a game changer for this project. With this we are well on our way to achieving our goal of $200,000 by June so we can begin construction. We are thrilled to partner with Co-op and excited to see what the future holds for this project.

Co-op Community Spaces is investing in community projects across Western Canada from Vancouver Island through to Manitoba. The program helps create protect and improve projects dedicated to environmental conservation, recreation and urban agriculture.

This year 27 organizations will receive a total of $2 million for their community projects. Since 2015 Co-op community Spaces has donated $8.5 million to 115 projects

“Co-op community Spaces as an exciting program that provides another opportunity for Co-op to give back and invest in local projects across Western Canada said Allan Bieganski, General Manager of Four Rivers Co-op. “By supporting projects like. we’re helping to build and support a vibrant and healthy community where people can come together.”

“By supporting such environmental initiatives and organizations like A Rocha, we are working towards protecting our communities for future generations,” said Bud Pye, President of the Board of Directors for Four Rivers Cooperative.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Conservatives press Trudeau on alleged Chinese role in hack of Canadian data
Next story
Western Financial boosts school food program

Just Posted

CN Rail to shut down tracks to Prince Rupert port if northern B.C. pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Individuals arrested during RCMP enforcement of injunction appear in Smithers court

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Respectful workplace policy updated

The District of Houston council has updated its respectful workplace policy, replacing… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Most Read