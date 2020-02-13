Huge donation to Houston from Coop Community Spaces

After five years and more than 100 projects Co-op Community Spaces is continuing to invest in community projects across Western Canada including new funding for A Rocha Canada.

The Co-op Community Space program is providing $61,000 to help build a nature center that will support environmental education in Houston. The center will provide a space where the community can meet for issues affecting the local watershed including land use, water quality and environmental stewardship. Visitors of the center will learn about the natural history of the area including the watershed, salmon and floral and fauna.

“I’m so excited about having a nature center in Houston,” said Cindy Verbeek, NBC project coordinator of A Rocha Canada. “It’s a real dream come true the nature center will provide a hub for nature education and conservation research as well as a place for community gatherings and tourism. The potential for learning about nature as a means of appreciating and better caring for our place, mental health and healing, bringing the community gathering, encouraging tourists to stop in our little town, the intersection of art music and nature of spiritual reflection is thrilling. This funding from the Co-op Community Spaces is a game changer for this project. With this we are well on our way to achieving our goal of $200,000 by June so we can begin construction. We are thrilled to partner with Co-op and excited to see what the future holds for this project.”

Co-op Community Spaces is investing in community projects across Western Canada from Vancouver Island through to Manitoba. The program helps create, protect and improve projects dedicated to environmental conservation, recreation and urban agriculture.

This year 27 organizations will receive a total of $2 million for their community projects. Since 2015 Co-op Community Spaces has donated $8.5 million to 115 projects

“Co-op Community Spaces as an exciting program that provides another opportunity for Co-op to give back and invest in local projects across Western Canada said Allan Bieganski, General Manager of Four Rivers Co-op. “By supporting projects like this we’re helping to build and support a vibrant and healthy community where people can come together.”

“By supporting such environmental initiatives and organizations like A Rocha, we are working towards protecting our communities for future generations,” said Bud Pye, President of the Board of Directors for Four Rivers Cooperative.

Most Read