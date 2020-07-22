How is Houston’s business health?

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce has been reading the pulse of local businesses and feels that the they are steady health-wise and have properly adapted to the changing times despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The chamber’s Executive Director, Maureen Czirfusz, told Houston Today that she believed that the business in Houston were incredibly resilient.

“The business community has shown significant resilience and adaptability in response to COVID-19 and demonstrated our community’s entrepreneurial spirit. Support has been sought with navigating new provincial guidelines and policies regarding how businesses adapt their operations in the era of COVID-19,” she said.

According to the chamber, as soon as the sector guidelines were released from WorkSafeBC, the local businesses followed the guidelines to make sure that they complied, keeping their employees and customers safe and reopened with hard work and determination.

To help navigate the tough times, the chamber created an “Open for Business” document on its website to help customers with the timings, the restrictions etc. of specific businesses that were open. The chamber is constantly updating this document.

”We have also added a $1000 grant for businesses who had a financial loss, to use toward plexiglass,” said Czirfusz adding that at the beginning of the pandemic, the chamber even had themed days to promote local businesses and has continued to promote the businesses online, encouraging community members to shop locally.

“Houston continues to remain open for business, and we encourage residents to continue shopping local and supporting our local business community,” she said adding that the chamber appreciated the residents and business community’s commitment to adapting their daily routines to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines, orders, and recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Because of our resident’s sacrifices, Houston and Northern BC are in a position to move forward positively under the new normal.”

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.