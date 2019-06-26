Houston’s water supply meets or exceeds national standards.

Houston’s water meets or exceeds national standards

Plans are to decommission aging Well No. 2

The District of Houston’s water quality meets or exceeds Canadian Drinking Water Quality standards, an annual report on the system prepared by Craig Close, the District’s senior water/sewer operator, indicates.

Lab analysis rates water hardness as high and there is a high manganese level but after filtration, the level is reduced well below a recommended aesthetic level objective, he wrote.

Water quality testing is done via three samples taken weekly and submitted to the Northern Health Authorityfor testing of coliform and E. Coli.

“In 2018, 162 samples were collected. Zero samples contained Total Coliformm and zero samples contained E. Coli,” Close wrote.

The District serves 1,136 residential customers, 113 commercial ones, 41 industrial ones and 27 public/institutional ones.

In 2018 the total volume of water pumped was 512.518 million litres with Aug. 14 being the maximum daily demand at 2.494 million litres and Dec. 28 having the lowest demand at 896,000 litres.

Recent improvements have featured a new 2.2 million litre reservoir completed in 2017 on Mountainview Drive which provides storage for firefighting demand and system pressure stabilization.

Close also provided a future projects list for council which is incorported into its strategic asset improvements plan.

Topping that list is decommissioning Well No. 2 “due to its age, low pumping capacity and increasing maintenance costs [as it[ is reaching the end of its service life,” Close wrote.

Plans are to decommission and drill a replacement well of modern design standards and higher capacity near Well No. 1 to act as a backup.

Older cement water lines dating back to the late 1960s will be assessed and replaced, starting in the downtown core, as they have reached the end of their expected life.

A bulk water dispensing station is also planned and an engineering firm will complete an emergency response plan for the water system.

Previous story
Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

Just Posted

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston

On June 20 the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre has partnered with… Continue reading

Houston’s water meets or exceeds national standards

Plans are to decommission aging Well No. 2

Houston minor baseball eyes provincials

The Houston U12 minor league baseball team is gearing up for the… Continue reading

No curbside recycling in Houston anytime soon

There won’t be curbside recycling in Houston anytime soon. Following an extensive… Continue reading

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read