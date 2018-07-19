A cryptocurrency facility proposed by Miningsky Technology Ltd. would be located at the former site of Houston Forest Products on Morice River Road. (Submitted image)

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

Local residents will soon have a chance to learn more about cryptocurrency and ask questions about the proposed bitcoin farm in Houston.

The Pleasant Valley Plaza will be playing the documentary ‘Banking on bitcoin’ on a date soon to be announced.

According to Pleasant Valley Plaza’s general manager Rebecca Tait, the public will have a chance to ask questions about cryptocurrency and the proposed farm in Houston to a representative from Miningsky Technology Ltd. after the movie.

The blockchain infrastructure company is interested in setting up a bitcoin farm – which would generate cryptocurrency using shipping containers filled with computers – at the former site of Houston Forest Products.

READ MORE: Houston may host bitcoin farm

READ MORE: Bitcoin farm in Houston one step closer to reality

Miningsky applied for the permit in late March to locate as many as 10 shipping containers to the site. According to a land use application obtained by Houston Today, the company considers shipping containers a good alternative to ordinary buildings.

“It is quicker to use sea cans [containers], rather than to build buildings,” the document states. “We would like to increase our sea can amount from two to 10 within six months.”

Last May Houston council issued a development variance permit to allow the company to use up to 10 shipping containers.

According to Miningsky, employees would be present to monitor and maintain operation of the Houston facility; however, it’s still unclear how many jobs will be created.

“I think that it is unfair to promise numerous jobs until we are further along; we are still very much in the planning stage at this point,” said Scott Young, managing director of Green Valley Mine Incorporated – a company that has recently announced a share exchange agreement involving Miningsky – last May.

“We have hired some local labour, only on a needs basis so far,” he continued. “I don’t know how many [jobs will be created] in the future… it depends on our client base.”

Young added he believes bitcoin is the future of world currency.

Cryptocurrency — digital money that can be exchanged for goods and services online or for hard cash, but isn’t linked to any physical resource or central authority — has risen dramatically in popularity over the past few years.

Bitcoin — the most well-known form of cryptocurrency — was created in 2009 and currently trades at approximately US$6700 per unit, down from a peak of more than US$20,000 in December 2017.

The Pleasant Valley Plaza event starts at 7 p.m., and cost to attend is $5.

– With files from David Gordon Koch

Previous story
Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.
Next story
Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Just Posted

Houston prepares for projected growth

Transportation Master Plan anticipates traffic increase

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec

Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.

Resource Benefits Alliance developing proposal for the province

Houston stabbing case matter adjourned

Youth was given more time to consult with counsel

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Greyhound’s departure leaves few options for small communities

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV driers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Most Read