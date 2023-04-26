Houston’s Hannah Robinson shines at provincial gymnastic competition

Hannah Robinson has been managing school, extracurricular activities, gymnastics and her life in Houston with a flair that eludes most teenagers.

Last month, 17-year-old Robinson competed in Gymnastics BC Championship held in North Surrey. She was the only JO 7 girl from the Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club and placed 14th all around, out of 24, with her best events being Vault (9th place 8.8/10) and Floor (9th place 8.925/10).

Back home from the competition, Robinson said the provincial competition was “super fun.”

“I loved seeing all the routines and meeting the other competitors and coaches, and I even got to see some familiar faces! I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be especially as I was the only JO 7 girl from my club competing in that rotation and this was my first provincials at a higher level. Everyone at the meet were amazing athletes and super sweet

Robinson is in grade 11 at the Houston Secondary School and travels almost everyday to practice in Smithers.

She trains every week day except Mondays and the occasional Thursdays for which she leaves school early to travel to Smithers.

Robinson said she has an arrangement with her school which allows her to miss the afternoons to attend practice.

“I am still attending school full time and take classes during the blocks I miss, so it just means a lot of homework and effort to catch up!”

She was drawn to gymnastics at a very young age. “I played multiple sports when I was younger, but I always wanted to be a gymnast and I spent most of my free time as a kid teaching myself tricks anywhere I could,” she said.

In the little town where she was living the options for gymnastics classes were very limited. However, when her family moved to Prince George, at the age of 10, her mother Melissa signed her up for recreational gymnastics.

“I was then asked to try out for the competitive program at the age of 12 with Prince George Gymnastics.

Robinson took a year off from training when the family moved from Prince George to Houston to improve her physical and mental health.

“During that break I realized how much I loved and missed the sport and wanted to train again,” she said. However, it’s not always easy to stay motivated confessed Robinson, adding, that her mother, coach and teammates encourage her to stay focused during such times.

“My mom helps me go to the gym on the days I feel like just laying in bed and my coach and teammates are also great motivators as they make training a fun and supportive environment.”

Robinson explained how the sport has benefited her and said she uses it as a way to deal with troubles she may be dealing with at home, school, or socially. “Sometimes all I need is to forget what my troubles are and go to gymnastics.”

Apart from gymnastics, Robinson loves art, and listening to music. After graduation, Robin wants to go to medical school to become a pathologist.