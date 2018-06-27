Houston’s Four Seasons Park field to be rehabilitated

One of the fields was taken out of operation in 2018

Houston’s Four Seasons Park will have three operational fields again by the beginning of next year’s soccer season.

Houston council has recently authorized the use of $9000 donated by the Houston Soccer Association to rehabilitate one of the fields.

Currently only two of the three fields at Four Seasons Park are in operation.

According to a district staff report, the third field was taken out of operation in 2018 due to poor playing surface conditions caused by poor maintenance in previous years.

“The field requires a thick layer of top soil to correct the current problem, as there is a layer of crush on top of the pitch,” states the staff report. “The crush makes it dangerous for users’ personal safety as well as district equipment and staff to mow the area.”

Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s Chief Administrative Officer, said the district will be layering topsoil and reseeding this field.

“We are anticipating that the field will be usable next year,” he told Houston Today.

The Houston Soccer Association began using Four Seasons Park to host their soccer practices and a few tournaments in 2017, which has continued into 2018.

“We had to use Four Seasons for games since the Houston Secondary School fields took longer to dry,” explained Sarah Opdendries, president of the Houston Soccer Association.

Without the third field, Opdendries said the Houston Soccer Association has had to use a field that does not have the full size required for their games.

“I think having all three fields operational is great for soccer,” she said. “It creates more playing room, and if there are games there next year we will have a proper sized field.”

The other two fields at Four Seasons Park are in “fairly good” conditions, according to Opdendries.

“There are a few dips in areas but overall good,” she said, adding that she’s pleased with the way the soccer fields have been maintained by the district over the last couple of years.

“They make sure our fields are freshly mowed, and we really appreciate the nice washroom that they put at Four Seasons.”

However, Opdendries says that an extra bathroom would be an asset as baseball games are also held at that location.

“When the two sports are being played that’s a lot of children and families that could need the bathroom, and when a tournament is hosted there is usually a lineup,” she said. “But this is a minor request, not a big concern.”

The Houston Soccer Association raised the $9000 through registrations over the years.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comstock Lake now fire of note

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink awards $620 million in contracting opportunities to First Nations

“This is terrific news,” says CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance

Minor softball teams converge for Terrace tournament

Teams from Terrace, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Houston, Hazelton and Kitimat competed

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Houston’s Four Seasons Park field to be rehabilitated

One of the fields was taken out of operation in 2018

Drug-related issues in Houston cause concern

About 30 concerned residents asked council for solutions

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Comstock Lake now fire of note

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is zero per cent contained

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

‘Not all seal pups you see alone need to be rescued’

Scooped seals fare well so far at Vancouver rescue centre

Most Read