Houston’s first market of the year

June 10 was the first farmers market for Houston. The market is help noon to 5 p.m. beside the Visitor’s Centre in Steelhead Park. There were 12 tents for vendors selling fresh vegetables and herbs, local farmed honey and meats, glass ornaments, soaps and essential oil blends, crochet goods, baking and old fashion style candies as well as wood slab tables. As in almost opening days of farmers market there was intermittent rain but the vendors and customers stayed true and waited it out. The market is organized by Houston Link to Learn and for anyone wanting more information or to become a vendor, the are encouraged to email colton@houstonlinktolearning.ca or call 250-845-2727.(Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)