Houston’s Cram the Cruiser event raises $9,500 in monetary donations

Houston had its 8th annual Cram the cruiser event on Dec. 12 with the RCMP’s support. This year’s event like several other events from the year, was socially distanced and had several protocols in place. However the event was a huge success according to Salvation Army’s Adam Marshall. “We estimate that we collected about 10 cruisers worth of food and right around $9,500 in monetary donations of which $1,300 were in the form of gift cards,” said Marshall, adding that this year’s food donations were on par with last year however, “we surpassed our monetary donations from last year.” Marshall also said that the event was successful considering all the things in terms of protocols and restrictions. “We did our best to keep the people in their bubbles and follow all protocols. All in all it went really well. We were however limited in how much greeting and gratitude we could show due to the restrictions but we are so happy by the support from the community especially in such times,” he said. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)