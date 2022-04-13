Houston youth soccer has high numbers

The Bulkley Valley Soccer Society (BVSS) is gearing up for its season, as registration closed on April 1 for the Houston Youth Soccer Club house league. According to club vice president Brent Opdendries, there were 139 registrations, putting them over the goal of 100.

The strong numbers are a continuation from last year, when the club set a record with 159 registrations.

“Soccer is a great source of fitness, and conditioning. It also teaches kids how to work as a team, perseverance, endurance, social skills, coordination, and many other skills and characteristics that are essential in the growth of our kids,” he continued.

The club is looking for more then just players though, as Opdendries told Houston Today that volunteer help is still needed.

“We are always looking for fresh faces, to become part of Houston Soccer, wither it be to sit on the board of executives, or to become a coach or referee. There are a bunch of exciting opportunities with Houston Soccer, and we welcome all newcomers that want to be part of our organization,” he said.

The house league will begin in early May and run until the end of June, but the exact start dates will be determined based on when the fields are open.

In addition to the house league, there is also a developmental program being run BVSS in Smithers, which is open to players in Houston. This program is for more advanced players, providing an opportunity to train, as well as compete in both local and out of town tournaments.

According to Opdendries, 12 players from Houston have signed up for the developmental program. For those who wish to volunteer for the house league, Opdendries can be contacted at atcbrent@outlook.com.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

