Houston youth fails to attend hearing related to pre-grad party stabbing case

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Houston youth who failed to attend a court hearing today related to last year’s pre-graduation party altercation.

Altercations during the party held at Sunset Lake campground on June 8, 2017 resulted in three individuals being taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The young person, who cannot be identified because of his age, had had his matter adjourned to Sept. 10 to allow him more time to consult with counsel.

The youth was one of two people charged with assaulting Gerald Lester Whitford during the party. The co-accused was given a conditional release earlier this year and placed on probation for 12 months with a number of conditions.

Whitford had originally been charged with three counts of aggravated assault for altercations that occurred during the pre-graduation party, but later pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to a nine-month conditional sentence to be followed by one year of probation last February.

