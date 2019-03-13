Houston woman of the year

This year the Woman of the Year was awarded to Ena Groot. International Woman’s Day 8 annual gathering was held last Friday at the Houston Senior Centre. A free dinner was held along international guest speakers, Maryam and Nivaal Rehman. The event was hosted by Deb Smith. (R) The evening was a fun event with a silent auction and informational booths regarding women’s issues. Donations for the local food bank were gratefully accepted at the door. The event was a success and well attended. (Shiela Pepping photos)