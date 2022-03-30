Houston wins gold at U15 championship with 4-0 win over Vanderhoof

The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today) The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today) The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today) Houston took down Vanderhoof for the provincial gold medal on Monday at the Vanderhoof Arena. See more on Page 7.(Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)

The Houston Flyers won gold at the U15 minor hockey championships in Vanderhoof on Monday wrapping up the season with a 4-0 win over the Vanderhoof Bears. The Bears came in second with silver and the bronze medal went to the Elk Valley Raiders.

Flyers Coach Alonzo Slaney said the team is “excited beyond words” at winning gold after back and forth games over the weekend.

“The kids worked so hard all year and it shows right now. I couldn’t be any more proud of them. It’s a great feeling for them.”

Slaney thanked Vanderhoof for hosting saying they’re very appreciative to everyone who organized the event.

“Utmost respect to Vanderhoof. It was a good game and a great atmosphere for the kids.”

Bears Coach Paul Hartwig congratulated the Flyers for their win. He said it was a tough loss but a really good year for the team.

“We had a great season. The kids did really well. There was a lot of growing up and a lot of improvement. Houston really came out strong and deserved to win.

