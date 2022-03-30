Houston wins gold at U15 championship with 4-0 win over Vanderhoof

The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)
The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)
The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)The Houston Flyers prevailed as U15 Tier 4 provincial champs. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)
Houston took down Vanderhoof for the provincial gold medal on Monday at the Vanderhoof Arena. See more on Page 7.(Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)Houston took down Vanderhoof for the provincial gold medal on Monday at the Vanderhoof Arena. See more on Page 7.(Michael Bramadat-Willcock photos/Houston Today)

The Houston Flyers won gold at the U15 minor hockey championships in Vanderhoof on Monday wrapping up the season with a 4-0 win over the Vanderhoof Bears. The Bears came in second with silver and the bronze medal went to the Elk Valley Raiders.

Flyers Coach Alonzo Slaney said the team is “excited beyond words” at winning gold after back and forth games over the weekend.

“The kids worked so hard all year and it shows right now. I couldn’t be any more proud of them. It’s a great feeling for them.”

Slaney thanked Vanderhoof for hosting saying they’re very appreciative to everyone who organized the event.

“Utmost respect to Vanderhoof. It was a good game and a great atmosphere for the kids.”

Bears Coach Paul Hartwig congratulated the Flyers for their win. He said it was a tough loss but a really good year for the team.

“We had a great season. The kids did really well. There was a lot of growing up and a lot of improvement. Houston really came out strong and deserved to win.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.bramadat-willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

BC Minor Hockey

Previous story
B.C. lagging behind Ottawa in support for Indigenous children, study finds
Next story
Two B.C. men arrested in international drug investigation

Just Posted

School District 54 trustees will get an annual stipend increase. (File photo/Houston Today)
School trustee pay bump coming July 1

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena Bulkley, stressed on Oct. 26, the need for all levels of government to be under one roof in addressing the salmon crisis. (File photo)
Bachrach renews call for public bus service in northwest B.C.

The Canfor Houston sawmill is transporting logs to the Canfor Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof. (File photo/Houston Today)
Timber moving from Houston to Vanderhoof

Improvements to heating, ventilation continue at Silverthorne Elementary School. (File photo)
Money coming to school district for building improvements